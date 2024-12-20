Sri Lanka Cricket amends its Constitution to foster good governance, transparency, inclusivity

Colombo, Dec 20 (IANS) Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has carried out amendments to its constitution to foster good governance, transparency, inclusivity, and efficiency in its management structure. The SLC membership carried out the amendment to the Constitution at an extraordinary general meeting held on Friday.

Among the notable changes is a substantial reduction in the total number of voting members from 147 to 60. The new voting structure ensures that voting rights are determined solely based on the level of cricket played by each member club, with all qualified clubs and associations being entitled to only one vote. This marks a pivotal step towards equitable representation and streamlined decision-making, the SLC informed in a release on Friday.

"Further, in order to strengthen transparency in financial management, the membership unanimously approved the establishment of the Audit Committee, Investment and Budget Committee, and Related Party Transactions Committee," the release said.

"This landmark initiative is expected to create a more level playing field for cricketing stakeholders, ensuring that representation within SLC reflects merit and contribution to the development of cricket across the nation," it said.

The SLC believes these constitutional amendments will foster a culture of professionalism, transparency, and meritocracy, paving the way for the holistic growth of cricket in Sri Lanka.

In addition to the above changes, the Election Committee for SLC for the year 2025, headed by a retired Court of Appeal Judge and four other members, was also appointed during the Extraordinary General Meeting.

The election committee will oversee the preparations and conduct the SLC's upcoming elections, scheduled to take place in 2025, the release informed.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.