SPs conference concludes in Assam, CM Sarma holds review

Guwahati, May 22 (IANS) With laying importance on strengthening law and order, improving investigations and advancing police reforms with strategies to make Assam Police more people-centric, proactive and accountable, the conference of the Superintendents of Police (SPs) held under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held at Lachit Borphukan Police Academy in Dergaon concluded on Wednesday.

On the culmination of the conference, an important initiative with overarching impact was announced for the Director of Prosecution, which will aim at boosting the efficiency of investigation and prosecution processes.

Later, talking to the media, Chief Minister Sarma said that during the course of the conference, he reviewed important achievements of the Assam Police like busting of an ivory smuggling gang along the Assam-Bhutan border, major breakthroughs in dismantling drug trafficking networks, neutralising a major rhino poaching gang across 11 districts with Golaghat Police exposing a fake SIM card racket in Morigaon, arresting a cyber fraud syndicate in Sonitpur and dismantling a large counterfeit currency network, among others.

He said that these efforts reflected the dedication of the Assam Police and provided models for replication across the districts of the state.

The conference reaffirmed the commitment of the government to a safer Assam rooted in integrity, driven by technology and powered by the people of the state.

The state government led by Chief Minister Sarma has given immense importance for making Assam Police more dedicated and professional.

As a part of this commitment, the state government has been organising conference of the SPs at different times.

The first SPs' conference was held at Kaziranga on June 9, 2021 just after CM Sarma assumed charge as the Chief Minister of the state.

Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, DGP Harmeet Singh, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister K.K. Dwivedi and other senior officers of the state government were present on the occasion.

