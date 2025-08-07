Viral Video: Boy Tries to Meet Mohammed Siraj at Hyderabad Airport

A touching scene unfolded outside the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday morning as Indian pace sensation Mohammed Siraj returned home following his stellar performance in the Oval Test. Among the sea of fans gathered to greet their hometown hero, one young boy stood out — a child with hope in his eyes and dreams of meeting his cricketing idol.

Dressed in a light denim shirt, the boy had waited patiently, navigating through a crowd of reporters, fans, and cameras that swarmed Siraj’s arrival. As Siraj exited the airport after a grueling five-Test series in which he bowled over 185 overs and emerged as the highest wicket-taker with 23 scalps, he was clearly exhausted and in no mood to entertain media interactions.

The fast bowler quickly entered his vehicle, attempting to avoid the media frenzy. Just then, the young fan reached his car, gently held the door, and knocked on the window—hoping for just a glance or a wave.

But Siraj, engaged in a phone call, didn’t notice the boy’s silent plea. The child lingered for a few seconds, eyes fixed on the car window, before slowly stepping back — visibly disheartened.

While the fan moment didn’t go as hoped, the emotion captured in that fleeting exchange was a reminder of the deep impact athletes like Siraj have on young hearts. For the boy, the dream of meeting his hero didn’t come true that day — but his unwavering admiration was evident, and perhaps, a meeting is still on the cards in the future.