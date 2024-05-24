Sania Mirza's Dubai Home Gets a Name Update, Deets Inside

Tennis ace Sania Mirza has embraced a fresh start with a name update for her Dubai residence. After parting ways with her husband Shoaib Malik a few months ago, Sania moved into a new luxurious abode with her son Izhaan.

The high-profile split between Sania and Pakistani cricketer Malik made headlines when he announced his third marriage to actress Sana Javed. Following the separation, Sania bid adieu to the couple's previous Palm Jumeirah home.

In a recent Instagram post, Sania unveiled the personalized nameplate for her new Dubai residence - "Sania and Izhaan." The simple yet heartwarming name update signifies her new journey as a single parent.

While the post also featured pictures of loved ones, it was the nameplate photo that caught everyone's attention. The post garnered immense love and support from her followers as she embraced this new phase of life with her son. Sania's fans showered her with love and admiration for her resilience.

Despite the challenging circumstances, Sania has carried herself with grace, earning respect from fans across borders. She continues using social media to spread motivational messages, inspiring others with her grit and resilience.