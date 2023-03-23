Rashmika, Tamannaah to Perform at IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony?

IPL 2023: The reigning champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will face MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening match of the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. For the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering holding an opening ceremony for the T20 league.

After the epidemic, the IPL will also revert to the 'home-and-away' structure this year, with the 10 teams separated into two groups for the 70 league matches. According to Insidesport, actresses Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Bhatia will sing during the IPL 2023 opening ceremony, adding to the glam aspect of the event.

The opening ceremony is likely to commence around 730pm IST on March 31, followed by the match roughly half an hour later, similar to the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 launch last month.

Also Read: It's all up to the franchises now: Rohit on player workload management in IPL 2023