IPL Finals: Sunrisers Bank on Aussie Magic to Upset KKR

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2024 final on Sunday, seeking their third title. A remarkable trend has emerged in the past, the Hyderabad side's previous two Indian Premier League triumphs came under an Australian leadership.

In 2009, Adam Gilchrist captained the then-Deccan Chargers to an unlikely victory, rebounding from a dismal inaugural season. In 2016, David Warner guided SRH to the championship, defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore.

This year, another Australian, Pat Cummins, leads SRH into the final after a remarkable turnaround. Cummins' arrival, along with Travis Head, reinvigorated the franchise following three seasons without playoff appearances.

Cummins' impact extends beyond his captaincy. He could potentially finish as the season's highest wicket-taker while lifting the trophy, emulating legendary Shane Warne who achieved this feat during the first edition of the league in 2008.

SRH's resurgence under Cummins sets the stage for a potential third IPL title under an Australian skipper. This trend favours SRH slightly over KKR in the eagerly anticipated final clash.

Aussie captains have historically brought success to the Hyderabad franchise. Can Cummins continue this legacy and lead SRH to glory once again?