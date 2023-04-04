IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) released an update about Rajat Patidar, one of the key batsmen of RCB. The sad news was that he has been ruled out of the entire IPL season this year due to his knee injury. RCB announced the news on its Twitter.handle Reports suggest that he needs at least two months' rest to recover and was ruled out of this season. They are yet to decide on who will replace Patidar.

“Unfortunately, Rajat Patidar has pulled out of IPL 2023 due to a toe heel injury. We wish him a speedy recovery. We will always support Rajat. “The coach and management are yet to decide who will replace Patidar,” RCB tweeted.

Unfortunately, Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of #IPL2023 due to an Achilles Heel injury. 💔 We wish Rajat a speedy recovery and will continue to support him during the process. 💪 The coaches and management have decided not to name a replacement player for Rajat just yet. 🗒️ pic.twitter.com/c76d2u70SY — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 4, 2023

Last year Patidar went unsold and he was picked by RCB this year. He seized the opportunity and played well and scored a century against Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator last year. He played 7 matches in the last season and scored 333 runs. Patidar’s injury has further upset RCB’s prospects in the IPL season this year.

