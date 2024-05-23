Anushka Sharma Shattered With Virat Kohli and RCB's Defeat: IPL 2024

Anushka Sharma has been spotted in the stands supporting her husband, Virat Kohli, during the IPL matches. She has shown a range of emotions while watching him play. Unfortunately, Virat Kohli and the Royal Challengers Bangalore team had a tough day and were eliminated from the tournament after losing to the Rajasthan Royals.

After the match, a video circulated online showing Anushka Sharma looking disappointed and upset in the stands, wearing a multi-colored shirt. This indicated her dissatisfaction with the match's result. However, just a few days prior, she was seen celebrating in the stands as Virat Kohli's team secured a place in the qualifier match by beating the Chennai Super Kings.

Anushka Sharma had been living in London for several months prior to this, where she gave birth to her second child. The couple announced the birth of their son on February 15th and expressed their happiness, while also asking for blessings and well-wishes. They also thanked the paparazzi for their discretion in not taking photos of their son.