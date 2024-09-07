Sports Minister facilitates Paralympics medallists, says contingent is ‘bringing pride’ to India

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) In a ceremony at the Sports Authority of India’s headquarters, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya felicitated some of the para-athletes who have brought pride to our country.

"Our Paralympic athletes are bringing pride to the nation in Paris. I am pleased to announce that we have won a total of six gold, nine silver, and twelve bronze medals, bringing our total to 27 so far. With more events still to be held today, there is a possibility of winning additional medals. At the Tokyo Paralympics, we won 19 medals. Now, we have reached 27," said Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya to IANS.

India currently is in 18th position in the medal tally with six gold, nine silver and 12 bronze medals to their name. The contingent has shattered the record for India's best-ever medal haul that was set at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

Avani Lekhara bagged a second consecutive gold medal at the Paralympics in the Women's 10m Air Rifle standing SH1. In the final, Avani bettered her previous record set in the Tokyo Games to finish at the top in the eight-player competition.

Avani finished with a total of 249.7 to achieve the new Paralympic Games record in the category. Her previous best was 249.6 in the Tokyo Paralympics.

"I am very happy and feeling great. I have brought another medal for India. It was a proud moment for my family. I started shooting in 2015, and it has been 9 years of hard work. There has been significant support from the team, the coach, and my family, which has played a crucial role,” Avani told IANS.

Rubina Francis secured a bronze medal in the Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 final after finishing third with a score of 211.1 She finished behind Iran's Sareh Javanmardi and Turkey’s Aysel Ozgan who collected gold and silver medals respectively.

"I am very happy to have won a bronze medal for my country. Today, the central minister honoured us, which felt great. We worked hard consistently; I have been shooting for 10 years, and this is my first bronze medal in the Paralympics. I am very pleased. There were many challenges and difficulties, but with the support of my coach, we worked day and night,” Rubina told IANS.

World ranked No.1 Rakesh Kumar alongside Sheetal Devi secured India a medal in Paralympic Games archery competitions by defeating Italy 156-155 in the Mixed Team Compound Open bronze medal match

After both archers missed out on individual medals for the country, the veteran-youngster duo combined to win India’s second-ever medal in archery at the Paralympics.

"I am very happy, having the medal around your neck and with the tri-colour flying high it makes me very happy. I have been an archer for seven years. This was my second Paralympics and I have to do even better. You can watch motivating videos all day but true motivation comes from inside," para-archer Rakesh Kumar told IANS.

