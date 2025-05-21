Spices Board announces financial assistance to exporters, FPOs

Kochi, May 21 (IANS) The Spices Board, under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, on Wednesday announced financial assistance to exporters, farmers, and FPOs, under its flagship scheme "Sustainability in Spice Sector through Progressive, Innovative and Collaborative Interventions for Export Development (SPICED)" for the financial year 2025–26.

Spices Board is headquartered in Kerala's Kochi.

The scheme is designed to strengthen the Indian spices sector by focusing on sustainability, innovation, and export development.

Online submission of applications will start on May 26.

Application under the export development and promotion components of the SPICED scheme for spice exporters can be submitted online until June 30, while applications for development components under other categories for farmers and FPOs can be submitted until September 30.

Interested stakeholders may visit www.indianspices.com and submit their applications.

The SPICED scheme, approved by the government for implementation up to the end of the Fifteenth Finance Commission cycle (till FY 2025-26), is a comprehensive initiative aimed at enhancing the productivity of small and large cardamom, improving the quality of post-harvest processes, and encouraging the production and export of value-added, GI-tagged, and organic spices.

The scheme is also focused on enabling compliance with global food safety and phytosanitary standards and boosting the capacity of stakeholders across the value chain.

The scheme offers support for activities such as replanting and rejuvenation of cardamom plantations, development of water resources, micro-irrigation, promotion of organic farming, and expansion of good agricultural practices (GAP).

In addition, it supports the installation of improved post-harvest infrastructure, such as modern dryers, slicers, dehullers, and grading machines to ensure superior product quality.

The "Mission Clean and Safe Spices" component addresses critical gaps in food safety compliance by promoting the adoption of food safety and quality certifications.

For the benefit of farmers and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), the SPICED scheme provides financial assistance to procure essential post-harvest machines such as spice polishers, turmeric boilers, mint distillation units, and threshing machines.

It also emphasises the establishment of on-farm composting units, adoption of organic certification, and promotion of GI-tagged spices, particularly in the North Eastern Region, to create export-ready spice clusters.

The scheme further supports the creation of Spice Incubation Centres and promotes entrepreneurship and product development initiatives aimed at enhancing market access and branding for startups and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

In the domain of export development and promotion, the scheme provides assistance for participating in international trade fairs, buyer-seller meets, and other market linkage programmes.

Special emphasis is given to supporting first-time exporters and small businesses, enabling them to showcase Indian spices in global markets.

Through capacity-building efforts, including training and extension services, the scheme aims to empower spice farmers, SHGs, and FPOs with the latest technical know-how, best practices, and market intelligence.

SPICED scheme reflects the Spices Board’s continued commitment to making India a global leader in spices through innovation, quality enhancement, and inclusive development.

Regional, divisional, and field offices of the Board will extend necessary support to stakeholders in completing the application process and implementing the approved projects.

Interested stakeholders are encouraged to visit www.indianspices.com or contact their nearest Spices Board office for more information and assistance.

