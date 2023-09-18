Special session might be short, but holds great importance in terms of historical decisions: PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the special session of Parliament might be a short one, but it holds great importance in terms of historical decisions.While around eight bills are likely to be considered and passed during the session, the Prime Minister's indication of historical decisions has led to speculation over the actual purpose of the session.

Addressing the media outside Parliament before the commencement of the five-day long special session, PM Modi said, "It may be a short session, but it holds great importance in terms of historical decisions. It marks the beginning of a new phase in India's 75-year journey. The position at which the journey took 75 years was a very inspiring moment. And now while taking that journey forward, we have to make this country a developed country in 2047 with new resolve, new energy, new faith and within the time limit. All the decisions in the near future will be made in this new Parliament building. Therefore, this session is crucial in many ways."

He urged all members to make the most of this short session, which he said is imbued with enthusiasm and positivity.

"There is enough time to make charges and counter charges. Some moments in life fill us with excitement and hope. I see this short session in that light. I hope that we will all enter the new Parliament with the best of intentions leaving behind the old negatives, and we will leave no stone unturned in enhancing the values in the new Parliament. This is a crucial moment for all honorable members to take this pledge," the Prime Minister said.

With the Parliament proceedings set to shift to the new building from Tuesday, which also happens to be the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Prime Minister said, "Tomorrow is the sacred festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. Lord Ganesha is considered the remover of obstacles, and now there will be no obstacles in India's development journey. India will fulfil all dreams and resolutions in an obstacle-free manner. Therefore, on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi, this new beginning will help realise all the dreams of India. That's why this session may be short, but it is of great value."

