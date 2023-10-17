Special Cell nabs two wanted criminals in separate operations

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested a sharpshooter of the Neeraj Bawana gang and a fraudster in two separate operations, said an officer.

The two were carrying a collective reward of Rs. 75,000 on information leading to their arrest.

The accused were identified as Dinesh a.k.a Tappa (29), a resident of Jind and Gopal Tyagi alias Amit Sharma (39), a resident of Bhind, Madhya Pradesh.

According to police, on October 11, specific input was received that one Dinesh, a sharpshooter of the Neeraj Bawana gang, who has many cases registered against him in Delhi and is also wanted in a murder case in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, would come to the Crown Plaza Hotel in Delhi with illegal weapons.

“Accordingly, a trap was laid, and Dinesh was apprehended. One pistol and five live cartridges were recovered from him,” said Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal.

Further, acting on a tip-off, another absconding criminal, Gopal, was apprehended on October 15, from Madhya Pradesh.

The Special CP said that Dinesh has been involved in more than 10 criminal cases of murder, attempt to murder, carjacking, dacoity, Arms Act, etc. under the direction of his gang heads, namely Neeraj Bawana, Naveen Bhanja, and Sunil Rathi.

“The accused was involved in the gruesome murder of rival gangsters Paras and Bhola Durmut in a jail van in August 2015. In July 2019, he was released on parole to look after his ill mother. However, he did not surrender after the end of his parole period and was again involved in gang activity,” said the officer. In June 2020, he, along with other gang members, committed the sensational murder of Parambir Tugana at Chhaprauli, Bagpat. “He was also declared a proclaimed offender in three criminal cases in Delhi,” said the officer.

Meanwhile, Gopal Tyagi had been evading arrest for the last six years and 10 months in a case of cheating. “In this case, he and his associates cheated a woman of Rs. 2,45,000 on the pretext of delivering a parcel received from the United Kingdom. He made a fake Pan card, voter card, and driving licence with the name of Amit Sharma and opened bank accounts to cheat innocent people,” the official added.

