Special campaign underway in Gurugram to curb wrong-side driving, triple-riding

Gurugram, April 29 (IANS) A special campaign is underway in Gurugram to prevent wrong-side driving, triple riding and vehicles plying without number plates, to educate people about traffic norms.

According to data shared by the Gurugram Traffic Police, a total of 390 traffic challans of wrong-side driving, 151 challans of triple riding, 184 challans of without number plate and 644 challans without high-security registration plate (HSRP) have been issued since Thursday since the campaign began.

The police said that they will start a drive to educate commuters about wrong-side driving and triple-riding.

Deputy Commissioner of police (traffic), Virender Vij, said: "The Gurugram traffic police will launch such campaign on time to time basis to curb traffic violations".

"We appealed to citizens to abide by traffic rules for their safety as well as the safety of other commuters. Special drives will ensure smoother traffic flow and a safer motoring experience," Vij said.

Recently, an ACP's vehicle was hit by a cab driven on wrong side in Gurugram.

