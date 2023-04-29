Child Dies After Falling In Manhole At Secunderabad

A horrific incident has taken place at Secunderabad this morning due to sudden rains. A child died after accidentally falling into an open manhole. Going into the details, Mounika went to buy a milk packet with her elder brother.

She was trying to protect her brother. In the process, her leg had a slip and she fell into the manhole.

Due to heavy rains, the manhole lid was open and it is purely the negligence of GHMC staffers.

The incident took place at Kalisiguda in Hyderabad. The DRDF team identified the body of the victim. Locals are expressing anger over the poor and negligent work by GHMC in the city.

