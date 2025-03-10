Spanish PM Sanchez urges greater European self-reliance in defence

Madrid, March 10 (IANS) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez reiterated the need for European to enhance its self-reliance in defence, emphasising the continent's security interest amid shifting geopolitical dynamics.

Speaking at a Socialist Party meeting on Sunday in Santiago de Compostela, north-west Spain, Sanchez underscored the urgency for Europe to take greater responsibility for its own security in light of strained relations with the United States following Donald Trump's return to the US presidency, Xinhua news agency reported.

"From what we have seen, it's better that we depend a bit more on ourselves and a bit less on others," Sanchez stated.

His remarks came days after announcing plans to accelerate the country's commitment to spending 2 per cent of its gross domestic product on defence.

Regarding Spain's security role, Sanchez noted that while the country's threats differ from those faced by Eastern Europe, where more traditional military buildups are needed, Spain should play a role in countering other threats, including terrorism and the impacts of climate change.

Over the past week, heavy rains and floods have attacked several parts of eastern Spain, including Valencia, where devastating floods have left over 200 people dead. The recent weather alerts led to the closures of schools and other services.

Reaffirming Spain's commitment to European stability, Sanchez stressed the importance of securing a "long and durable peace" in Ukraine.

