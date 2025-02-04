South Sudan urges investigation into alleged civilian killings in Sudan

Juba, Feb 4 (IANS) South Sudan on Tuesday called on the African Union (AU) and the United Nations (UN) to investigate the alleged killings of its nationals by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and its allied forces in Sudan.

Apuk A. Mayen, spokesperson for South Sudan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told media that the probe into the killings which occurred on January 11, following the recapture of Wad Medani, Al Jazirah State from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), will ensure transparency and quick outcomes for the benefit of the two countries and people.

"At this juncture, we reiterate our call for the UNSC and the AU to join our call for a credible investigation," Mayen added.

"We urge the government of Sudan to refrain from issuing unfounded allegations that could jeopardize our bilateral relations and regional stability. We remain committed to advancing our existing bilateral relations with Sudan, across various cooperation fields and reiterate our assurance to address any misunderstandings or concerns promptly and appropriately," Mayen noted.

The alleged killing of South Sudanese citizens by the SAF sparked violent riots on January 16 in South Sudan, during which rioters predominantly targeted Sudanese nationals and their businesses.

According to South Sudanese police, 16 Sudanese nationals were killed, and several businesses were looted and vandalized, Xinhua news agency reported.

Sudan has seen a conflict between the SAF and the RSF since mid-April 2023. The conflict has claimed about 27,000 lives and displaced nearly 15 million people, both within Sudan and across its borders, according to the latest estimates from international organizations.

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) had on Sunday also expressed concern about the escalating violence between cattle keepers and settled farming communities in Eastern Equatoria State.

Nicholas Haysom, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and head of UNMISS, strongly condemned the ongoing violence and called on all involved parties to demonstrate restraint.

Armed conflict erupted on January 31 between pastoralists and settled communities in and around Magwi County, Eastern Equatoria State, leading to retaliatory fighting in Agoro, Chomboro, Obama, and Ayiii villages.

Local officials said the attacks had left at least 35 people dead and more than 40 others injured.

According to UNMISS, these events have created widespread fear and resulted in civilian displacement from affected areas in Eastern Equatoria and Lokiliri in neighbouring Central Equatoria State.

