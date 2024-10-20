South Korea's Marine Corps participates in multilateral exercise led by US, Philippines

Seoul, Oct 20 (IANS) South Korea's Marine Corps said on Sunday it has participated in the annual Kamandag exercise led by the US and the Philippines for the third consecutive year.

The multilateral exercise has been underway across the Philippines since October 14 for a 12-day run.

The exercise involves approximately 2,300 personnel from five other countries, including South Korea, Japan, Britain, Australia and France, Yonhap news agency reported.

South Korean troops took part in various training sessions, including engineers skilled in repairing the Korea Assault Amphibious Vehicles, which were exported to the Philippines, according to the Marine Corps.

The exercise is designed to enhance combined operational proficiency in key areas, such as combat medicine, coastal defence, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and engineering.

