South Korea's Lee hosts Vietnam's top leader at presidential guesthouse in show of closer ties

Seoul, Aug 12 (IANS) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and first lady Kim Hea Kyung hosted Vietnam's top leader, To Lam, and his spouse at the presidential guesthouse Tuesday for a musical performance and a stroll, in a gesture of closer friendship between the two nations, Lee's office said.

The invitation to the Sangchunjae guesthouse inside the Cheong Wa Dae presidential compound came as part of Lam's state visit to South Korea this week. Hosting a state guest there is considered the highest form of diplomatic courtesy.

Both Kim and Ngo Phuong Ly, Lam's spouse, wore hanbok, traditional Korean dress. Ly's blue hanbok was gifted by the first lady, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a written briefing to media, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The two couples enjoyed performances of traditional instruments from both countries and tried playing the dan da, a Vietnamese percussion instrument made of stone, themselves.

Lee described its sound as the "sound of nature in the truest sense," Kang said.

They also took a walk together along the Nokjiwon garden and had a tea meeting, during which they exchanged views on their mutual interest in each other's cultures.

Noting the cultural closeness between the two countries, Lee called for "actively working together for mutual prosperity going forward," according to Kang.

Lam echoed the view and suggested the two countries step up efforts to further develop the cooperative bilateral ties.

Ly expressed her gratitude, saying that she looks forward to a good opportunity to introduce Vietnamese traditions and culture when Lee and the first lady visit Vietnam in the future.

Since the summit held on Monday, the two leaders have spent a total of six hours together on various schedules and discussed efforts to promote bilateral relations.

"The friendly gathering at Sangchunjae served as an opportunity to further strengthen the bonds and trust between the leaders and their spouses," Kang added.

It also marked the first time such a leaders' event took place at Cheong Wa Dae since the launch of the Lee administration in early June. Lee has expressed his intention to restore Cheong Wa Dae as the president's office, after it was relocated to Yongsan under his predecessor.

