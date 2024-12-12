South Korean Prez defends martial law decree as act of governance, rejects insurrection charges

Seoul, Dec 12 (IANS) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday defended his botched martial law declaration as an act of governance and denied insurrection charges facing him, while vowing to fight until the last moment against whether it is impeachment or a martial law probe.

Yoon defied calls to resign during a public address, as police and prosecutors are widening their investigation into his short-lived martial law declaration last Tuesday, Yonhap news agency reported.

Yoon said he used his presidential power to declare martial law "to protect the nation and normalise state affairs" against the Opposition that paralysed the government, calling it a "highly calibrated political judgment."

"Whether I am impeached or investigated, I will fairly confront it," he said.

