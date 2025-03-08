South Korean parties clash over court's ruling to release Yoon

Seoul, March 8 (IANS) The South Korean ruling and Opposition parties sparred on Saturday over a court decision to release detained South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, deepening the political divide that has thrown the country into political turmoil.

The ruling People Power Party (PPP) demanded Yoon's immediate release, denouncing his detention as "illegal" during a protest in front of the Supreme Prosecutors Office in southern Seoul.

"They are still detaining the President 20 hours after the court ruled for his release," the PPP's interim leader Kwon Young-se said at the protest, urging the prosecution not to "give in to threats from the Opposition party."

The protest was attended by 35 PPP lawmakers, who chanted, "Release the President."

Kweon Seong-dong, the party's floor leader, warned that the party would file a complaint against the prosecution on charges of "illegal detention" if it failed to free the President, Yonhap news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the main Opposition Democratic Party (DP) strongly urged the prosecution to appeal the court's decision during a rally near the same prosecution office. The party warned that failing to do so would be a "betrayal of the people and a concession to the ringleader of an insurrection."

Emphasising that an appeal was a legitimate legal procedure, the DP cautioned that not pursuing this option would be viewed as "an excuse" to "set Yoon Suk Yeol free."

On Friday, the Seoul Central District Court ruled to release President Yoon, who is standing trial on insurrection charges over the December 3 martial law decree, citing procedural errors, Yonhap news agency reported.

By law, prosecutors have seven days to appeal, following the ruling, otherwise, Yoon will be released.

The South Korean presidential office welcomed a court's decision to release impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol from detention, expressing hope that Yoon would soon return to office.

In a statement, the presidential office said it "welcomes the decision to revoke the President's arrest."

"The unlawful and performative investigation of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, which has no investigative authority, has been rightfully corrected belatedly," the presidential office said in a statement.

"The presidential office, as well as the people, hopes for the president's swift return to office," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.