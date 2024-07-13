South Korean NSA: Trump camp says not to worry about alliance

Seoul, July 13 (IANS) South Korea's National Security Advisor Chang Ho-jin said Saturday the South Korea-US alliance will remain sturdy regardless of whether former American President Donald Trump regains the presidency.

"Regarding the South Korea-US alliance, (we) have a solid support base across both the ruling and opposition sides in the United States," Chang said during his appearance on Yonhap News TV.

"Those from the Trump camp also tell us not to worry too much about the South Korea-U.S. alliance, and they even say that they will strengthen it further," the National Security Advisor noted.

The government is preparing for various variables that may arise on different issues in the event Trump regains the presidency, he said.

Chang also stressed that the future of the South Korea-Russia relationship depends on Russia's behavior, reports Yonhap news agency.

Following the military agreement between Russia and North Korea, South Korea has announced "stern" response measures and relayed "messages" to Russia, while Russia has begun dialogue and reopened "diplomatic spaces" with Seoul following President Vladimir Putin's visit to the North, according to him.

"How Russia manages the relationship with South Korea and what actions will be taken between Russia and North Korea ... will inevitably become important factors in shaping our policies and future relationship with Russia," Chang noted.

He added that depending on Russia's behavior in its relationship with the North, South Korea may also decide to adjust its assistance to Ukraine, which has focused on humanitarian aid and non-lethal weapons.

"We will definitely reconsider (the extend of our aid to Ukraine) if Russia and North Korea engage in, for example, weapons exchanges or the transfer of military technology or strategic resources beyond a certain level," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.