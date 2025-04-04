South Korean main opposition welcomes Constitutional Court's decision to oust Yoon

Seoul, April 4 (IANS) South Korean main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Friday hailed the Constitutional Court's decision to oust President Yoon Suk Yeol as a "great victory for the people."

Shortly after the court's verdict was announced, Rep. Cho Seung-rae, the DP's senior spokesperson, made the remarks, expressing deep appreciation to the people for "once again leading the nation through the crisis."

"Today marks a historic day when we defended the Constitution and safeguarded democracy against the forces that sought to destroy it," Cho said.

He urged Yoon and the People Power Party (PPP) to "humbly accept the will of the people and the court's decision" and to sincerely apologize to the nation, Yonhap news agency reported.

"We will continue to serve the will of the people with greater humility and determination," he said.

Earlier in the day the Constitutional Court unanimously upheld the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday, removing him from office over his short-lived imposition of martial law in December.

The verdict, which was read by acting court chief Moon Hyung-bae and televised live, took effect immediately, requiring the country to hold a snap presidential election to pick Yoon's successor within 60 days, which many expect to fall on June 3, Yonhap news agency reported.

Yoon was impeached by the opposition-controlled National Assembly in mid-December on charges of violating the Constitution and laws by declaring martial law on December 3, deploying troops to the National Assembly to stop lawmakers from voting down the decree and ordering the arrest of politicians.

