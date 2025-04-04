South Korean acting president vows to ensure stability after Yoon removed from office

Seoul, April 4 (IANS) South Korean acting President Han Duck-soo vowed Friday to ensure stability in national security and diplomacy following the Constitutional Court's ruling that ousted former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

"As acting president, I will ensure that there is no vacuum in national security or foreign affairs, and (the country) maintains a firm and unwavering security posture," Han said in a televised national address.

"I will also do everything in my authority to ensure that there are no disruptions in addressing pressing issues such as trade disputes, and firmly maintain public order so that our citizens feel safe and secure," he said.

The Constitutional Court unanimously upheld Yoon's impeachment, removing him from office over his short-lived imposition of martial law in December. South Korea is required to hold a snap presidential election within 60 days, Yonhap news agency reported.

Han promised to do all he can to ensure a smooth transition of leadership to the next president.

"I will strictly abide by the Constitution and the law to ensure the next government is launched without delay," he said. "I will do my utmost to oversee a smooth and fair presidential election."

Han called on public officials to carry out their duties responsibly and with diligence.

"Please devote yourselves to ensuring that the Republic of Korea overcomes this crisis and that the everyday lives of our citizens remain steady and undisturbed," he said.

Han asked the political circles and the National Assembly to "set aside differences" and come together "in unity and with wisdom" for the nation's future.

Han also visited the central disaster headquarters at the government complex in Seoul to check safety and security.

He instructed officials and relevant agencies to make every effort to maintain public order and to minimise any damage or potential clashes arising from demonstrations.

"Now is the time for the people," he was quoted by his office as saying during the visit. "As the decision was made in accordance with our constitutional order, it must be respected, and the public should express their opinions peacefully and demonstrate mature civic awareness."

