South Korea voices 'deep regret' over Japan PM's offering to Yasukuni Shrine

Seoul, Aug 15 (IANS) South Korea's foreign ministry expressed "deep regret" on Thursday that Japanese political leaders, including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, sent offerings or paid visits to a war shrine, a symbol of Japan's militaristic past.

The statement came after visits by the Japanese ministers to the Yasukuni Shrine, which honours Japanese war dead, including 14 Class A criminals convicted by the Allies in trials that followed World War II, Yonhap news agency reported.

"The government expresses deep disappointment and regret that Japan's responsible leaders again sent offerings or paid visits to the Yasukuni Shrine that beautifies Japan's past war of aggression," the ministry said in a statement.

"We urge the responsible leaders of Japan to squarely face up to history and show through action a humble reflection and genuine repentance for the past."

Japanese Defence Minister Minoru Kihara was among the officials who visited the shrine, prompting Seoul's foreign ministry to summon Taisuke Mibae, deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, to strongly protest the visit.

It marked the first time in three years for a sitting Japanese defence minister to visit the shrine.

"(We) cannot but deplore the anachronistic act," a foreign ministry official said.

The defence ministry also called in a defence attache at the Japanese Embassy to strongly protest Kihara's visit to the shrine, it said, noting that it goes against the two countries' efforts to develop future-oriented relations.

