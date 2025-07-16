South Korea: Special counsel widens probe into allegations of interference into initial probe on Marine's death

Seoul, July 16 (IANS) A special counsel team in South Korea stepped up its investigation on Wednesday into allegations that high-ranking officials, including those from the presidential office, intervened in an initial probe into the tragic death of a young Marine in 2023.

The allegations centred on whether the then-presidential office under the ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol interfered with the probe into the death of Cpl. Chae Su-geun, who died while searching for victims of torrential rains in July 2023, was without providing safety equipment, such as a life jacket.

Last week, a former Marine investigator who led the initial probe was acquitted of insubordination charges related to the case and reinstated.

Earlier in the day, Col. Park Jung-hun, who had been dismissed from the post in August 2023 and reinstated last week, appeared at Special Prosecutor Lee Myeong-hyeon's office for questioning as a witness, reported Yonhap news agency.

Upon arriving at the office, Park said those who interfered in the investigation must be "held accountable."

The special counsel team has been looking into allegations that Yoon flew into a rage during a meeting of senior presidential secretaries on July 31, 2023, after being briefed on the results of the initial probe that found a senior Marine commander responsible for Chae's death.

Former Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo admitted last week that Yoon was indeed angry during the 2023 meeting.

"Now that it's proven that it's a fact and not a rumour, the truth will be revealed," Park said. "I believe the special counsel is uncovering many facts, and those responsible must be held accountable."

Meanwhile, former presidential secretary Kang Eui-gu also appeared for questioning as a witness.

Kang did not attend the July 31 meeting, but he is known to have held multiple phone calls with then-presidential defence secretary Lim Ki-hoon that day. Lim is suspected of having told the Marine Corps Commandant Kim Kye-hwan about Yoon's anger during the meeting.

