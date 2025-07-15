South Korea: Special counsel raids shaman linked to ex-first lady Kim

Seoul, July 15 (IANS) Special Prosecutor Min Joong-ki's team investigating various allegations involving former first lady Kim Keon Hee on Tuesday raided the office of a controversial shaman linked to her alleged acceptance of luxury gifts from a religious group three years ago.

The team sent prosecutors and investigators to the office of shaman Jeon Seong-bae, also known as Geon Jin, in Yeoksam-dong, southern Seoul, in the morning to secure documents and computer files related to his suspected delivery of gifts to Kim.

Jeon is suspected of receiving a diamond necklace and an expensive bag from a high-ranking Unification Church official between April and August of 2022, soon after Yoon Suk Yeol's election as president in March of the same year, and delivering the gifts to Kim, Yonhap news agency reported.

The church official reportedly demanded some business favors from the Yoon government in return for the alleged gifts. Jeon has said he received the gifts but lost them all.

The special counsel team has been investigating 16 criminal allegations against the former first lady, including her alleged role in stock price manipulation schemes and her alleged meddling in election nominations.

Assistant Special Prosecutor Moon Hong-ju told reporters the team has filed for a warrant to detain Kim Ye-seong, a close acquaintance of the former first lady who it believes fled to Vietnam in April.

"We take it that neither Kim nor his wife has any intention to return home voluntarily and appear (for questioning) as they have not reached out to the special counsel," Moon said.

In the event a warrant is issued, Moon said the team will take steps to invalidate his passport.

Kim Ye-seong, who is often dubbed the butler of the former first lady's family, is suspected of receiving 18 billion won ($13.1 million) in dubious investments from several companies through his rental car company IMS in 2023.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.