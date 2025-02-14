South Korea: Six dead, 25 injured in fire at hotel construction site in Busan

Busan, Feb 14 (IANS) Six workers died and 25 others were injured in a fire at a hotel construction site in South Korea's southeastern port city of Busan on Friday, authorities said.

The fire started at the Banyan Tree hotel under construction at approximately 10:50 a.m., presumably from insulating material loaded near a swimming pool on the first floor of one of the three buildings on the site, according to the Busan firefighting headquarters.

The flames were mostly extinguished by around 1:30 p.m., firefighters said.

"When we arrived at the scene, black smoke had filled the interior of the building," Park Heung-mo, a rescue official with the Busan firefighting agency, said at a press briefing.

"The deceased were found at the location where the fire broke out, and it's presumed they weren't able to escape because there was a lot of flammable material near the exit," he said.

Firefighters rescued those trapped inside using helicopters, but six were later pronounced dead. Fourteen others were safely rescued from the roof, while more than a hundred workers were evacuated.

"We're currently searching the interior of the building," another firefighting official said. "Police and the local government are determining the exact number of workers (who were inside)."

Construction for the luxury resort hotel began in April 2022, and its opening was scheduled for the first half of this year.

Police said they have launched an investigation into the cause of the blaze.

Earlier, authorities raised the fire response level to Level 2 of the three-tier system amid concerns over rising casualties.

Hundreds of workers were reportedly near the site when the fire broke out, Yonhap news agency reported.

South Korean Acting President Choi Sang-mok ordered the mobilisation of all available personnel and equipment to assist in the rescue efforts.

"Ensure thorough search and rescue operations to prevent any casualties while prioritising the safety of firefighters," Choi said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.