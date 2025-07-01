South Korea: President Lee's trial over misuse of public funds postponed

Suwon, July 1 (IANS) A district court in South Korea on Tuesday said that it has decided to postpone President Lee Jae Myung's trial on charges of misusing public funds, following two similar postponements last month.

During a hearing on the case, the Suwon District Court said trial proceedings will remain on hold without setting a date for the next hearing, suspending the case.

Earlier in the day, the Suwon District Court said the hearing will be held at 4:30 p.m. regardless of whether the bench decides to proceed with the main trial.

The court cited the need for Lee to "fully dedicate himself to fulfilling his constitutional duties and ensure continuity in state affairs" as the president as the reason for suspending the trial.

Under the decision, the trial will remain on hold until the court sets a date for proceedings to resume, reported Yonhap News Agency.

The decision came amid speculation that the court could postpone the fourth preparatory session, as the Constitution exempts a sitting president from criminal indictment except in cases of treason or insurrection. Lee was elected president last month.

The court explained that the Criminal Procedure Code separates the preparatory proceedings from the main proceedings, making it clear that a suspension of the main trial does not necessitate a suspension of the preparatory stage.

Lee was indicted in November on charges of embezzling 106.5 million won (US$77,800) from the Gyeonggi provincial government while serving as governor from 2018 to 2021 in order to pay for food and other goods.

Two of his other trials -- one on charges of violating election laws and the other on charges of corruption related to a massive development project -- were suspended last month following his election.

A separate trial involving an alleged illegal remittance to North Korea has yet to begin preparatory proceedings.

