Janaki v/s State of Kerala Movie: Release Controversy, OTT Details, and More!

Film organizations in the state of Kerala had come together to protest against artists' freedom of expression, as Suresh Gopy and Anupama Parameswaran's upcoming film, Janaki vs. State of Kerala, was denied permission by the censor board to release owing to the fact that the lead role, who is a survivor of physical abuse, is named after a Hindu mythical character.

Janaki v/s State of Kerala Movie Controversy and OTT Details

Janaki v/s State of Kerala was earlier unofficially denied a certificate, and the makers have been asked to change the name in the title and for the character. What's even more intriguing to note here is that legendary actor Suresh Gopi, who is an active member of the BJP and now a Union Minister of State, is playing the lead role in the film.

The CBFC's office in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday was surrounded by various artists and technicians who decided to observe a day-long protest, and the Kerala High Court sought an explanation from the CBFC on what they found objectionable in the name Janaki, when in fact, she is fighting for justice. This comes after the producers of JSK had moved to the high court. The court made a valid point when it mentioned that most names in India, irrespective of their religion, are attributed to God in one way or another.

Janaki vs. State of Kerala was initially supposed to be released this Friday, but now that the matter is in court, there is no clarity on the release date yet. It's being reported that Zee5 (Z5) has bagged the digital streaming rights for Janaki v/s State of Kerala.