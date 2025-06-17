South Korea President Lee's envisioned meeting with Trump in Canada won't take place due to Trump's early G7 exit

Calgary (Canada), June 16 (IANS) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's envisioned meeting with US President Donald Trump in Canada won't take place as the latter abruptly left the Group of Seven (G7) summit earlier than scheduled, Lee's office said.

Lee's office had been arranging the first in-person meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit, but hopes were dashed as Trump cut short his visit.

"As Trump suddenly returned today, it has become difficult to hold the Korea-US summit that was scheduled for tomorrow. It appears to be related to the military conflict between Israel and Iran," National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac told reporters in Calgary.

"The US side contacted us around the time of the situation to ask for our understanding," he added.

The anticipated meeting had drawn attention as it would have marked Lee's first in-person talks with Trump, potentially offering momentum to ongoing working-level trade negotiations between Seoul and Washington.

Both sides have agreed to finalise a package deal by July 8, when the US administration's 90-day suspension of the proposed 25 per cent "reciprocal" tariffs expires.

The presidential office said it will push for their summit at the earliest possible opportunity, Yonhap news agency reported.

One potential opportunity for such a meeting could be the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit scheduled for June 24-25 in the Netherlands, if both leaders attend.

"Lee's participation in the NATO summit is still under review," a senior presidential official told reporters.

On Tuesday, Lee is scheduled to hold a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on the sidelines of the G7 summit, Wi said.

Their first face-to-face meeting is expected to set the tone for the bilateral ties under the Lee administration, which has pledged to take a "two-track" approach, separating efforts for forward-looking cooperation from historical disputes rooted in the colonial period.

"Relations between South Korea and Japan involve delicate historical issues, as well as the challenge of building cooperation for the present and future," the official said. "I anticipate dialogue focused on strengthening collaboration while carefully managing historical sensitivities."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.