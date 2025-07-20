South Korea: President Lee drops pick for education minister nominee

Seoul, July 20 (IANS) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has decided Sunday to withdraw his nomination of Education Minister nominee Lee Jin-sook, the presidential office said, following a controversy surrounding allegations of academic plagiarism.

The president, however, was widely viewed as likely to proceed with the appointment of Gender Minister nominee Kang Sun-woo, who has also faced public scrutiny over workplace abuse allegations involving former parliamentary aides.

"Following contemplation, President Lee has decided to withdraw the nomination of nominee Lee," presidential secretary for political affairs Woo Sang-ho told a press briefing, calling for the National Assembly to swiftly take follow-up measures.

The decision came 21 days after Lee tapped the architecture professor as the first education minister of his administration.

Lee, the nominee, however, has since faced allegations of unlawfully sending her daughter to study abroad at an early age, in addition to plagiarism claims, prompting some opposition lawmakers to call on her to resign, Yonhap news agency reported.

The presidential office, meanwhile, did not mention the president's remarks on Kang, raising speculation that Lee will push ahead with the appointment of the gender minister nominee.

Addressing such a view, the presidential secretary said the president has only retracted his nomination for the education minister nominee.

"It is well understood there have been various opinions, but I hope the public understands the decision was made through a comprehensive review," Woo said.

On July 19, rival political parties clashed again over key Cabinet nominees, particularly scandal-hit gender equality and education minister picks, following the conclusion of parliamentary confirmation hearings.

The ruling Democratic Party (DP) urged the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) to cooperate in completing the Cabinet lineup proposed by President Lee Jae Myung, warning that continued delays could hinder efforts to revive the economy and address public concerns.

"It is urgent to finalise the Cabinet to restore the livelihoods and economic stability," said Rep. Baek Seung-ah, spokesperson for the party's floor leadership.

Baek criticised the PPP for agreeing only to adopt confirmation reports for economic, foreign and trade-related nominees while stalling on others, notably Gender Equality Minister nominee Kang Sun-woo and Education Minister Lee Jin-sook.

