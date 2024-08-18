South Korea: Politicians commemorate 15th anniversary of ex-President Kim Dae-jung's passing

Seoul, Aug 18 (IANS) Key politicians of the rival parties gathered Sunday to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the death of former President Kim Dae-jung, a leading figure behind South Korea's hard-won democratisation.

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-Shik, ruling People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon and Park Chan-dae, floor leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, as well as other key figures, attended the ceremony held at Seoul National Cemetery, where he is entombed, Yonhap news agency reported.

President Yoon Suk Yeol and former President Moon Jae-in did not attend the memorial service in person, but each sent a wreath of flowers.

"Whether it was fighting against dictatorship or navigating through the International Monetary Fund financial crisis, (Kim) always trusted the people and served the people," Woo said in his eulogy.

He expressed his deep respect for Kim's bold leadership, which he said "opened new paths for South Korea and the Korean Peninsula."

"As inter-Korean relations are becoming increasingly confrontational and peace on the Korean Peninsula continues to falter, I realise how fortunate it was for us to have had a leader like him," he said.

Han, leader of the ruling People Power Party, also delivered a eulogy, saying Kim demonstrated foresight that transcended political divides more than any other politician in the current political realm and offered wisdom "more relevant today than ever before."

Kim, a longtime opposition leader and pro-democracy fighter, served from 1998 to 2003 and died in 2009. He is known for his contributions to democracy and efforts to improve ties with North Korea.

In 2000, he held the first-ever inter-Korean summit with then-North Korean leader Kim Jong-il and won the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to reconcile with Pyongyang.

