South Korea: Police, prosecution launch martial law investigation teams

Seoul, Dec 6 (IANS) South Korean police and the prosecution launched separate investigation teams Friday to handle charges related to President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived declaration of martial law this week.

Police said they established a designated investigation team made up of some 120 personnel to look into four complaints accusing Yoon and others of treason, mutiny and abuse of power in connection with his imposition and subsequent lifting of martial law Tuesday, Yonhap news agency reported.

The prosecution said they have also formed a special investigation headquarters headed by Park Se-hyun, chief of the Seoul High Prosecutors Office, to handle similar complaints.

The prosecutors will be joined by military prosecutors in a joint collaborative effort aimed at better assessing an event that involved senior military officials and the brief deployment of troops.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.