South Korea: Massive rallies in Seoul oppose, urge Yoon's ouster

Seoul, Feb 1 (IANS) Crowds of protesters gathered in South Korea's Seoul on Saturday in massive rallies, either opposing the ouster of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol or urging his removal from office, following his recent indictment under physical detention.

An estimated 3 million people, according to organisers, thronged Seoul's central Gwanghwamun area, waving the Taegeukgi and the Stars and Stripes and calling for Yoon's release in a rally opposing his impeachment.

Last Sunday, prosecutors indicted Yoon with physical detention on insurrection charges over his short-lived declaration of martial law on December 3. The following week, the National Assembly voted to impeach Yoon, prompting a Constitutional Court trial to decide whether to reinstate or permanently remove him from office.

"Yoon Suk Yeol will be made to come back if 10 million people gather on March 1. (We) can change everything, whether it's the Constitution or anything else," said conservative activist pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon, who spearheaded the rally, referring to a mass gathering he is planning on that date.

The police's unofficial estimate of the participants was 38,000.

Similar rallies in support of Yoon were also held near the National Assembly in Seoul's western Yeouido district and in front of the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul.

Also in Gwanghwamun, a separate rally urged a Constitutional Court ruling to oust Yoon, with 100,000 participants according to organisers. The police estimated the number at 6,000.

Participants called for the "immediate removal" of Yoon, while also criticising acting President Choi Sang-mok for vetoing a parliamentary bill calling for a special counsel investigation into Yoon over the martial law declaration.

"Let us completely end, with the power of the people, the insurrection scheme by the anti-Constitution forces, including Yoon Suk Yeol and the (ruling) People Power Party," said Kim Min Moon-jung, who spearheaded the rally against Yoon, Yonhap news agency reported.

Some 240 traffic police personnel were mobilised in Seoul as the mass rallies caused traffic congestion and other inconveniences.

