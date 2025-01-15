South Korea: Man self-immolates near CIO office where Yoon is undergoing questioning

Seoul, Jan 15 (IANS) A man in South Korea was seriously injured on Wednesday after setting himself on fire near the investigators' office where impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol was being questioned over his short-lived imposition of martial law, police said.

The man, who has yet to be identified, set fire to himself in a grassy area near the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul, at around 8:05 p.m., according to the police.

He was taken to a hospital and remained in serious condition.

Yoon has been undergoing questioning at the CIO office since the morning after being detained at his residence and brought there, Yonhap news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, investigators detained impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol at his residence in their second attempt to take him into custody for questioning over his short-lived imposition of martial law.

A warrant to detain Yoon was executed at 10:33 a.m., according to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), marking the first time a sitting president has been arrested.

A convoy of vehicles carrying Yoon left the presidential residence compound in central Seoul shortly afterward to head to the CIO office in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul.

Yoon was seen stepping out of a car and entering the office to undergo questioning before investigators seek a warrant to formally arrest him within 48 hours.

Yoon, who is suspended from duty following his impeachment by the National Assembly on December 14, faces charges of insurrection and abuse of power.

He is accused of sending troops to the National Assembly after declaring martial law on the night of December 3 to stop lawmakers from voting down the decree.

Yoon is expected to be held at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, near the CIO's office, following questioning.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.