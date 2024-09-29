South Korea: Govt agencies discuss preparedness for Typhoon Krathon

Seoul, Sep 29 (IANS) The South Korean Interior Ministry held a meeting on Sunday with relevant agencies to discuss preparedness for approaching Typhoon 'Krathon'.

Interior Minister Lee Sang-min presided over the meeting, where attending officials reviewed emergency plans and safety measures with Typhoon Krathon expected to affect the southern island of Jeju and other southern regions, plus the eastern province of Gangwon this week.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said the typhoon will likely pass near Taipei on Wednesday with a maximum wind speed of 37 metres per second in a 320-kilometre radius and begin having an impact on South Korea on Thursday.

The Interior Ministry called on regional governments, police and firefighting authorities to identify vulnerable areas ahead of time and evacuate residents as necessary.

It also ordered thorough checks on areas that had previously been damaged by heavy rains.

With two holidays on the horizon in the new week -- Armed Forces Day on Tuesday and National Foundation Day on Thursday -- the interior ministry said local officials must set up an airtight emergency response system.

Lee said people should stay up to the minute on the latest weather forecast and refrain from going outside when their area is under the influence of the typhoon.

