After Nasrallah, IDF confirms killing top Hezbollah commander Nabil Qaouk

Beirut/Jerusalem, Sep 29 (IANS) The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Sunday that senior Hezbollah commander Nabil Qaouk was killed in an airstrike on the Lebanese capital, Beirut, on Saturday night.

Qaouk, the commander of Hezbollah's Preventive Security Unit and a member of its Central Council was reportedly targeted by Israeli Air Force jets under the precise direction of Aman, the Israeli military intelligence.

"Fighter jets of the Air Force, under the precise direction of Aman, attacked and killed the terrorist Nabil Qaouk," the IDF said in a post on social media platform X.

According to Israeli security forces, Qaouk was closely linked to the top leadership of Hezbollah and was "directly involved in promoting terrorist acts against the State of Israel and its citizens." He had joined Hezbollah in the 1980s and was considered a key figure within the organisation.

"In the past, he served as deputy in charge of the southern region on behalf of the executive council, responsible for the southern region and vice chairman of the executive council," the post added.

Qaouk frequently appeared in the media, representing Hezbollah before the Shia population and commenting on political, military, and strategic issues.

The strike on Qaouk follows the death of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in a deadly airstrike on the group's headquarters in southern Beirut late Friday.

Along with Nasrallah, several high-ranking commanders, including Ali Karchi, the commander of Hezbollah's southern front, were killed in the Israeli Air Force's strikes.

The IDF confirmed that these strikes targeted Hezbollah's underground central headquarters in the Daha area of Beirut, located beneath a residential building.

The airstrikes were carried out based on precise intelligence from Israel's defence and intelligence systems.

Israel has intensified its military actions across Lebanon since Monday, marking the most extensive campaign in the region since 2006.

Israeli officials claim the airstrikes are aimed at Hezbollah's weapons stored under civilian buildings, continuing their efforts to neutralise the group's leadership and capabilities.

