South Korea to face Palestine in away World Cup qualifier in Amman

Seoul, Oct 19 (IANS) South Korea will face Palestine in an away World Cup qualifying match next month in Jordan as a neutral venue due to an ongoing conflict with Israel.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced late Friday that the Group B match between South Korea and Palestine on November 19, part of the third round in the AFC qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, will take place at Amman International Stadium in Amman, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The South Koreans defeated Jordan 2-0 at the same stadium on October 10.

Coached by Hong Myung-bo, South Korea are leading Group B with 10 points. After starting the third round with a goalless draw against Palestine in Seoul on September 5, South Korea have won three consecutive matches, most recently beating Iraq 3-2 at home on Tuesday.

South Korea will play two away matches in November, first visiting Kuwait on November 14 and then taking on Palestine five days later.

There are three groups of six in the third round, and the top two nations from each group will grab tickets to the World Cup. The third- and fourth-place teams will move on to the fourth round.

South Korea have played at every World Cup since 1986 in Mexico.

