South Korea: Court holds arrest warrant hearing for ex-PM Han

Seoul, Aug 27 (IANS) A South Korean court on Wednesday held a hearing on whether to issue a warrant to arrest former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo over his alleged role in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched imposition of martial law.

The Seoul Central District Court began the hearing at 1:30 p.m. after special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team requested the warrant on charges of abetting the ringleader of an insurrection, falsifying and destroying official documents, perjury and other offences.

Han arrived at the court shortly before the hearing and entered the building without answering reporters' questions.

Should the court issue the warrant, a decision that could come as early as later the same day, Han will become the third Cabinet member of the Yoon administration to be arrested in connection with the martial law attempt in December.

The others are former Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun and former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min.

Han is accused of abetting Yoon's imposition of martial law by proposing a Cabinet meeting before the decree's declaration.

He is also suspected of drafting and later destroying a revised proclamation intended to enhance the legitimacy of the decree, Yonhap news agency reported.

Moreover, he is accused of lying under oath at the Constitutional Court and the National Assembly that he was not aware that Yoon had given him a copy of the martial law declaration until after the decree was lifted.

Meanwhile, a special counsel team investigating corruption allegations surrounding former first lady Kim Keon Hee said it plans to indict her with physical detention on August 29.

Assistant special counsel Oh Jeong-hee had announced the date during a press briefing on Tuesday, confirming earlier reports that the indictment could come as early as Friday, before Kim's pretrial arrest expires Sunday.

It will mark the first time that the spouse of a former president is made to stand trial while in custody. It will also be the first time that a former presidential couple stands trial simultaneously, as Kim's husband and former President Yoon Suk Yeol is also jailed and being tried on insurrection charges over his failed attempt to impose martial law in December.

Kim faces allegations of being involved in stock manipulation schemes, meddling in candidate nominations for the 2022 parliamentary by-elections and 2024 general elections, and receiving luxury gifts from the Unification Church through a shaman in exchange for business favours.

