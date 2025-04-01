South Korea: Constitutional Court to rule on Yoon's impeachment on Friday

Seoul, April 1 (IANS) The South Korean Constitutional Court said it will deliver its ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment at 11 a.m. Friday, raising hopes of an end to the political turmoil that has gripped the nation since his short-lived imposition of martial law in December.

The verdict will be delivered from the court and live broadcasts will be allowed, along with the attendance of members of the public, the court said in a notice to the press on Tuesday.

The ruling will come nearly four months after Yoon was impeached by the National Assembly on charges of violating the Constitution and laws through his brief imposition of martial law on December 3.

In the interim, the country has had two acting presidents, including one who was impeached and then reinstated, and faced a myriad of political and economic challenges stemming in part from the leadership vacuum.

During the trial, Yoon was accused of sending troops to the National Assembly to stop lawmakers from voting down the decree and ordering the arrest of prominent politicians, among other charges.

Yoon has denied wrongdoing, saying the order was meant as a warning to the main Opposition party for what he described as its abuse of legislative power.

Under the Constitution, the consent of at least six justices is required to uphold an impeachment motion. There are currently eight justices on the Bench.

If the impeachment motion is upheld, Yoon will be removed from office. If it is dismissed, he will be reinstated to serve out the remainder of his term through May 2027, Yonhap news agency reported.

In addition to the impeachment trial, which effectively wrapped up with the final hearing on February 25, Yoon has been standing a criminal trial on charges of inciting an insurrection through his martial law bid.

He was detained by investigators in January and held at a detention centre until March 8, when he was released under a court ruling that his detention was invalid.

Yoon's legal team said his appearance at the court for the verdict is still undecided.

Both the ruling People Power Party and the main Opposition Democratic Party welcomed the court's announcement.

"It's a relief that this state of constitutional instability will be resolved," PPP interim leader Kwon Young-se told reporters.

PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong reaffirmed that his party will accept the verdict, saying the court should not be "shaken by the offensives of the Democratic Party that is trying to induce a certain outcome."

Meanwhile, DP floor leader Park Chan-dae expressed confidence that the justices will vote unanimously to remove Yoon from office.

"The best ruling that will suppress and end the current state of insurrection is undoubtedly the dismissal of insurrection ringleader Yoon Suk Yeol," he said.

The presidential office released a brief statement to the press saying it will "calmly wait for the Constitutional Court's decision."

Thirty-eight days is the longest the court has taken to deliver its ruling on a President's impeachment following the final hearing.

In the past cases of former Presidents Roh Moo-hyun and Park Geun-hye, it took the court 14 days and 11 days, respectively.

Four of the six exits of Anguk Station near the Constitutional Court were temporarily closed after the announcement as a safety precaution against protestors rallying for and against Yoon's impeachment.

Trains will not stop at the station on Friday, and the same could apply to the nearby stations of Gwanghwamun, Gyeongbokgung, Jongno 3-ga, Jonggak and City Hall, as well as Hangangjin near the official presidential residence.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.