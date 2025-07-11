South Korea calls for unified efforts toward resolving North Korea nuclear issue

Kuala Lumpur, July 11 (IANS) South Korea on Friday called for unified efforts toward resolving North Korea's nuclear issues, vowing to make progress to achieve lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula under the new government of President Lee Jae Myung.

First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo made the remarks during the foreign ministers' meeting of the East Asia Summit (EAS), hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Malaysia.

Park was attending a series of ASEAN-related meetings this week in place of the foreign minister nominee Cho Hyun, whose appointment process is still under way pending parliamentary confirmation.

The vice minister said the government will "continue efforts to achieve lasting peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula, and make tangible progress in resolving North Korea's nuclear issues," the foreign ministry said in a release.

"He also underscored the importance of support from EAS member states for these efforts and the need for sending a unified message to North Korea," it said, Yonhap news agency reported.

Besides South Korea, the EAS member states include the 10 ASEAN members, Japan, China, Australia, India, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.

Many participants expressed concern over North Korea's continued development of nuclear and missile programs, and called for its denuclearization and "full compliance" with all UN Security Council sanctions resolutions.

"They took note of the importance of efforts to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula," the ministry said.

Park also highlighted that the new South Korean government will continue to put focus on its diplomacy with ASEAN.

On the issue regarding the South China Sea, a region in frequent dispute between some Southeast Asian countries and China, many participating countries noted the need to maintain peace, stability and safety in the region.

"Park reaffirmed South Korea's position that freedom of navigation and overflight must be ensured in the region and that maritime order based on international law must be upheld," the ministry said.

Park also expressed his country's commitment to expanding cooperation with EAS partners in addressing emerging challenges, such as natural disasters and transnational crime, the ministry added.

