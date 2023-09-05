South Africa announce 15-man squad with eight World Cup debutants; Temba to lead

Bloemfontein (SA), Sep 5 (IANS) South Africa white-ball head coach Rob Walter on Tuesday announced a 15-player squad for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, slated to take place in India from October 5 to November 19.

Temba Bavuma will lead the side in his first 50-over World Cup and is one of eight players who have earned their maiden World Cup call-ups.

The experienced Kagiso Rabada will spearhead the bowling attack, which also includes the exciting trio of Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Gerald Coetzee.

Given that the tournament is taking place in India, spinners are expected to play a vital role due to the suitable subcontinental conditions. The squad comprises of at least three spin options in Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi and Aiden Markram.

The batting unit will be led by experienced batters such as Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, and Rassie van der Dussen.

All-rounders Marco Jansen and Sisanda Magala complete the squad.

Commenting on the squad selection, Walter said: “It is always tough choosing a World Cup squad and I’ve said it a couple of times, the stronger the depth of your team, the better the players are that you’re leaving out.

"It's great having a mix of experienced players and players who will be competing in their first 50-over World Cup - you get that sort of exuberance of excitement to be doing something for the first time.

"Similar to the level of experience, we have endeavoured to curate a well-balanced group of players and skill, that will allow us to effectively adapt to the conditions in India. Under the leadership of Temba and the senior group, I have the utmost faith this squad will make South Africa proud."

South Africa will kick off their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on October 7 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Prior to that, they have warm-up games scheduled against Afghanistan on September 29 and New Zealand on October 2.

South Africa World Cup 2023 squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada and Rassie van der Dussen.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.