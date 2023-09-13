South Africa all-rounder Chloe Tryon returns for women’s white-ball series against New Zealand

Johannesburg, Sep 13 (IANS) Experienced South Africa all-rounder Chloe Tryon returns from a leave of absence to be included in the 16-member squad for the white-ball series against New Zealand at home, happening from September 24 to October 15.



Chloe had withdrawn from South Africa’s ongoing tour of Pakistan due to a leave of absence, but is now available to join the Laura Wolvaardt-led side from the series against New Zealand comprising three ODIs and five T20Is. South Africa lost the T20I series 3-0 to Pakistan, but have managed to win the ODI series, with the last game to be held in Karachi on Thursday.

"Maintaining squad consistency is key, to allow players to grow within the environment. We are very happy to have Chloé Tryon back within the space and excited to see how she will further improve the squad with her all-round qualities. We go into the New Zealand series on a high and we want to carry the momentum into the tour at home.

"It was always going to be very difficult to adapt to the conditions in Pakistan. However, I'm pleased with how the team competed in the T20Is, where they narrowly missed out on winning games. It remained small margins and one can see how the players have learned from their shortcomings and brought it into the ODI format. There are many positives, and one that stands out for me is the shared individual performances of the players," said Clinton du Preez, Proteas Women Convenor of Selectors, in a statement.

The upcoming series against New Zealand will see the Proteas women take the field in Potchefstroom, Pietermaritzburg, and Durban for the ODI series, which forms part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 campaign from September 24 to October 1.

The third 50-over clash will also be held as the latest edition of the Black Day ODI on October 1 at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban, where South Africa will wear their custom black kits and armbands in support of the fight against gender-based violence.

Following the conclusion of the ODI series, South Africa will turn their attention to the five-match T20I series which will be played in East London and Benoni on October 6, 8, 10, 14 and 15.

South Africa and New Zealand last faced off in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 round-robin phase, where South Africa completed a convincing 65-run victory in Group A after bowling out New Zealand for just 67 all out in front of a lively home crowd at the Boland Park in Paarl.

"We're immensely proud of the remarkable progress the Proteas Women have made throughout their time in Pakistan, showcasing their elite temperament and talent following the challenging start to the tour.

"As we eagerly prepare to welcome the team back home, our hearts are filled with excitement as we anticipate the clash against New Zealand in the three ODIs, including the significant Black Day, and the five exhilarating T20Is. It's a thrilling moment for South African cricket, and we can't wait to witness our Proteas Women shine on home soil once again," said Enoch Nkwe, CSA Director of Cricket.

South Africa squad: Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloé Tryon, Delmi Tucker, and Laura Wolvaardt (captain)

