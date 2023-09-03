Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here following a mild fever.

"Just heard about Smt Sonia Gandhi being admitted to a hospital due to fever," wrote Congress leader and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K Shivakumar on X while confirming the same.

Shivakumar also wished speedy recovery of Gandhi. Earlier in the day, sources in the party claimed that former Congress chief underwent health check-ups at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Sources said Gandhi went to the hospital for a check-up on Friday evening and then again on Saturday morning following a mild fever. The hospital, however, has not issued any statement so far in this regard.

Earlier this year, the former Congress was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for treatment of a viral respiratory infection and was discharged after few days.

