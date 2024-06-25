Sonakshi oozes love in pictures with Zaheer from reception night; she calls it 'divine intervention'

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who recently tied the knot with Zaheer Iqbal, on Tuesday shared some snaps from their wedding reception, expressing gratitude for the love, laughter, and support from their close ones, calling it a divine intervention.

The couple tied the knot on June 23 in a civil ceremony at the bride's new apartment, 81 Aureate, which is located near the Rang Sharda Auditorium in Bandra West, Mumbai.

According to media reports, the 'Heeramandi' actress purchased the lavish apartment in September last year. Situated on the 26th floor, the sea-facing apartment spans 4,210.87 square feet and is reportedly priced at Rs 11 crore.

The reception was held the same day at Bastian, a restaurant on Linking Road, Mumbai, known for its Asian-inspired modernist cuisine. Taking to Instagram, Sonakshi shared love-filled pictures with Zaheer from their reception night.

In the snaps, the 'Lootera' actress is seen wearing a custom red 'chand boota' brocade Raw Mango sari.

For makeup, she opted for nude pink lips, winged eyeliner, a contoured face, and a red bindi. Her hair was tied in a neat bun adorned with a 'gajra'.

The actress accessorised the outfit with a green choker necklace, matching 'chandbaalis', and bangles, along with minimal red mehndi on her hands.

The groom, Zaheer, looked happy in an all-white sherwani. The snaps show the couple giving each other forehead kisses.

Sonakshi captioned the post: "Whattttt a day!!!! The love, the laughter, the togetherness, the excitement, the warmth, the support from every one of our friends, families and teams… it was like the universe came together for two people in love to give them exactly what they’ve always hoped, wished and prayed for. If this is not divine intervention… we don't know what is. We are both truly blessed to have each other and so much love protecting us."

The post received likes from celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Jacqueliene Fernandez, and Ananya Panday, among many others.

Sonakshi and Zaheer have been dating for the past seven years.

Actor Salman Khan, a friend of Zaheer's family who gave Sonakshi her Bollywood break in the action-comedy 'Dabangg' (2010), played Cupid.

It is said that Salman introduced Sonakshi to Zaheer on the sets of 'Notebook' in 2017.

