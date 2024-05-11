Son moves home, leaves ailing father behind in Kochi

Kochi, May 11 (IANS) It’s normal for people to leave behind unwanted things when they move home, but in Kochi’s suburb Eroor, a man and his family moved out from their rented accommodation and left behind his old and ailing father.

Locals were aghast on Saturday morning when they found out that 70-year-old Shanmugham, who had been ailing for a long time, had been left behind by his driver son Ajith and the family had shifted to an undisclosed new location.

Ajith’s former landlord said that he had not been getting rent for a while and had approached the police for a solution.

“Ajith told the police that he would vacate the house but he needed some more time. It was only yesterday that someone informed me that they had vacated my house. But I was also told that his father has been left behind. When I reached my house I saw that the entire home had been cleared but his old and helpless father was lying on the bed. I immediately informed the police about this,” said the owner of the house.

SI at the Tripunithura Police Station, Reshma said on Saturday that there were issues between Ajith and his two sisters about the way he had been keeping their father.

“We were told that one of the daughter’s was willing to take her father with her, but Ajith was not allowing her to do that. We spoke to Ajith and he said that he was at Vagamon. However, he has given different locations to different people who have been calling him.

“We will locate him soon with the help of the Cyber Police. We will be registering a case against him,” said SI Reshma.

Meanwhile, the police have moved the ailing father to a state-run hospital for treatment.

