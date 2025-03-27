Some Sudan market bombing casualties dying from lack of care: UN humanitarians

United Nations, March 27 (IANS) Some of the injured from a market bombing, which caused hundreds of casualties in Sudan's North Darfur State, are dying from lack of medical care, UN humanitarians said on citing reports.

"Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that there are disturbing reports that some of the injured are dying due to lack of access to timely medical care in El Fasher, where ongoing siege and hostilities have forced most health facilities to just shut down," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, at a daily briefing on Wednesday.

Dujarric reported that the UN resident and humanitarian coordinator in Sudan, Clementine Nkweta-Salami, said, "Monday's horrific attack on the Tora market in North Darfur is yet another stark reminder of the growing disregard for human life and international humanitarian law during this conflict."

Nkweta-Salami unequivocally condemned all deliberate and indiscriminate attacks on civilians, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Markets, hospitals, schools, mosques and private homes are not battlegrounds," she said. "Yet civilians are being killed in the very places where they should feel the safest."

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said he was shocked by reports that hundreds of civilians were killed and scores injured in airstrikes by the Sudanese Armed Forces on the busy market.

The spokesman again made a plea for the protection of civilians and safe passage for those fleeing areas of active conflict. Humanitarian access must also be ensured so all people across North Darfur and beyond get what they need.

The market, about 35 km west of embattled El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State, reportedly was struck by armed forces aircraft. However, the government did not admit any of its planes released bombs on the market, only saying it does not target civilians.

The rebel paramilitary Rapid Support Forces accused the Sudanese Armed Forces of bombing the Tora market.

