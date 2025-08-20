Some people don't like Musi rejuvenation, Future City, says Telangana CM

Hyderabad, Aug 20 (IANS Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that some people do not like his plans for the Musi River rejuvenation and building Bharat Future City.

Stating that the government is working for the comprehensive development of Hyderabad, he exuded confidence that by 2034, the city will be developed in such a manner that the entire world will look towards it.

He was speaking at an event to lay the foundation stone for district registrar office and integrated registration office at Gachibowli here.

Referring to the criticism from opposition to Musi rejuvenation and Bharat Future City proposed by him, the Chief Minister, some people had similarly ridiculed the construction of Hitech City.

Since the Qutub Shahi era, many people have made efforts to bring global recognition to Hyderabad, and it is because of their efforts that Hyderabad found a place of pride on the world map, he said.

The Chief Minister claimed that because of the efforts of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, the country progressed in the Information Technology sector. He said it was then the Congress government which laid the foundation for Hitech City.

"If the globally renowned companies have come here, it's because of the vision and efforts of the then chief ministers. Today, Hyderabad is not in competition with Bangalore or Chennai. The city is competing with Tokyo and New York," he said.

Terming the Old City of Hyderabad as the original city, he said the government was trying to restore the glory of the old city with the rejuvenation of the Musi River.

"We will bring Godavari River water to ensure that water flows in Musi throughout the year and develop Musi Riverfront," he said.

He said that the city has to be expanded to create more employment opportunities.

Revanth Reddy said the government has prepared a Vision 2047 document for the comprehensive development of Telangana.

Stating that those obstructing the city's development are their enemies, he urged people to give a befitting reply to such forces.

The Chief Minister said that with the construction of integrated sub-registrar offices, the government is trying to permanently solve the problems faced by people.

"We are trying to change the face of the registration offices, which give revenue to the government. The sub-registrar offices are being built with all the amenities at par with five-star hotels and international airports," he said.

He suggested to Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy to complete the construction of 11 integrated sub-registrar offices by the state formation day (June 2, 2026).

Industry and Information Technology Minister D. Sridhar Babu said that the government is committed to the development of Hyderabad.

The government has demonstrated its sincerity by allocating Rs 10,000 crore in the Budget for the city's development, the minister said.

