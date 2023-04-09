Smoke in Chennai-Delhi Rajdhani Express triggers panic

Amaravati, April 9 (IANS) Smoke in Chennai-Delhi Rajdhani Express triggered panic among passengers in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district on Sunday.

There was panic among passengers when smoke was noticed near the wheels at B-5 compartment.

An alert loco pilot stopped the train, averting a tragedy.

The train was stopped near Kavali Railway Station for 20 minutes.

Railway officials said smoke was because of brake jam. No one was injured in the incident.

The train resumed its journey after the repair.

