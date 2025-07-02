Smith edges towards return for second Test vs WI, unlikely to field in slips

St Georges, July 2 (IANS) Australian veteran batter Steven Smith remains on track to make a return in the second Test against West Indies in Grenada, after his first full training session since suffering a compound dislocation of a finger. But it's unlikely he'll be able to resume his regular position at slip, at least to fast bowling.

Smith, who missed the series opener, batted for almost an hour in his first training session since rejoining the Test squad last Sunday as he acclimatised to wearing a protective splint on his right little finger after dislocating the digit during the World Test Championship final.

He practiced slip catches to slow bowling at training on Tuesday amid extensive conversations with coach Andrew McDonald and the team physio, also receiving catches and ground ball drills to prepare him to field in front of the wicket in what looms as a rare sight in Test cricket, cricket.com.au reports.

Australia wicket-keeper Alex Carey spoke with reporters prior to training and said Smith had done everything expected of him to make a return.

“(He’s a) class player. Think anytime you add 10,000 runs back into the line-up, you’re going to be pretty happy with it. So we’ll wait and see. Obviously, he’s having a hit out here. He seems pretty confident and he’s excited to get back in. But also, it’s been tough at the top of the order, so to add I guess a little bit more experience is good for the group, but I think they’re doing a pretty good job as well," Carey told reporters.

After Steve Smith's injury and Marnus Labuschagne's omission for last week's 159-run series-opening win in Barbados, Beau Webster filled Smith's usual role at second slip, while recalled batter Josh Inglis took position at third slip.

With Smith expected to return to his preferred No.4 batting spot, Inglis is likely to make way—set to be the only change to the Australian side that won the opening Test.

Teenage opener Sam Konstas could be the latest addition to the slips cordon, having joined Tuesday’s catching drills alongside Beau Webster, Usman Khawaja at first slip, and wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

The West Indies strong bowling line-up managed to cause plenty of problems for Australia during that opening Test, though coach Daren Sammy knows the likely return of Smith to the XI will pose a different proposition for his front-line pacers.

"He (Smith) is a quality guy and a quality player. Australia is still strong (without him) because of the system they have. They keep on producing guys. But we've seen when we add pressure as a bowling group, we did get 20 wickets in the Test and that's the first step towards winning. Steve Smith, if he comes in, poses a different challenge to us," Sammy said.

Sammy added that his side needs to improve their efforts in the field if they want to mix it with the Aussies.

"I think the biggest thing is we shot ourselves in the foot (during the first Test). You cannot drop seven catches against the world's No.1 team and expect to compete. We have a lot of blame to take for the defeat, but there were also some positives…for the first two days, we were (going) head and shoulders against the No.1 team," he said.

